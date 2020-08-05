John Moore Wimer Sr., 91, passed away July 17, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Born Feb. 17, 1929, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, John grew up in Milan, Michigan, graduated from Milan High School, Class of 1946, and attended Michigan State University.
Upon following his family's move to Daytona Beach, he continued his studies at Stetson University in DeLand.
John served in the U.S. Army following his studies.
He was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand.
John was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jack and Marie Wimer; his sister, Mary Anne Schelble Eisele; and his niece, Susan Kennedy. Surviving him are his wife of 51 years, Rachel; his three sons from his first marriage, John Jr. (Valinda), Matthew, and Clayton (Sonni), all of DeLand; his three children from Rachel's first marriage, Lynn Woods (Michael), Tracy Beliveau (Michael), and Dan Andrews, all of Lake Helen; his nephew, Chip Schelble (Susan) of Daytona Beach Shores; granddaughters Lindsey Meachum (Philip), Lora Batchelder (Vinny Callegari) and Genesis Evans; grandson Justin Wimer; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Everyone who knew John knew what a great guy he was.
As president of Wimer-Stubbs Associates, John and his partner, Sid Stubbs, placed their stamp of excellence on universities and schools across the state of Florida. The company's name was synonymous with quality and dependability.
Those who knew John would agree that he could walk into a roomful of strangers and make a roomful of friends. You couldn't get him to leave because he was also known to be quite a talker. It was this gift that helped him grow Wimer-Stubbs into the successful business it became.
When not traveling the state of Florida for his company, John continued his love of camping, canoeing, horseback riding and ranching by sharing it with Rachel and the kids.
John's love of hunting took him to Ridgway, Colorado, where he and Rachel built their cabin in the mountains, and spent many wonderful summers hiking, rock-hunting and helping their Colorado rancher friends put up hay and herd cattle.
When John's age prohibited him from enjoying his mountain activities, John and Rachel returned permanently to their beloved home, Twin Oaks in Lake Helen, to be with family and friends in Florida.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many, many friends around the country.
For more about John, visit www.alavondirectcremationservice.com.
Avalon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.