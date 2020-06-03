John Peter Schumacher

DELAND - John Peter Schumacher, 80, passed away May 23, 2020. A celebration of his life will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at his grandson's house in Appleton, Wisconsin. A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand sometime in September, with the date to be determined.

Mr. Schumacher was born April 30, 1940, in Menominee, Michigan, to Alban and Genevieve Gehbe Schumacher, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Menominee High School, and spent most of his adult life in Appleton.

John had a 30-year career as a district agent and manager with Prudential Life Insurance Co.

He was a very active member of the International Union of Life Insurance Agents.

John had many fun times with his wife, Shirley, his kids and friends on his pontoon boat, cruising down the Wolf River.

After his retirement and Shirley's passing, he relocated to DeLand in 2002.

One day, John met Dora at the mailbox and fell in love again. The couple married in 2009, and enjoyed taking trips, cruises and visits to Wisconsin to see family and friends.

He was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan.

John was a member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand and the Eagles Lodge in DeLand.

He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.

John was very fond of his dogs Sigh, Clay and Mattie.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Shirley (Larson); his second wife, Marianne (Bull); brothers James and William; and sister Anne (Halla).

John is survived by his loving wife, Dora; his sisters Mary Castaneda, and Dorothy Schumacher and her husband, Jim; his daughter, Debbie Schumacher and her husband, Jim Hebel; son Scott Schumacher and his wife, Mary; son Barry; and stepchildren Michael Tumminello and his wife, Brande, Donna Verdeur and her husband, Chris, Ernie Tumminello and Eugene Tumminello.

He was the proud grandfather of Steve Schumacher and his wife, Lacey; Staci Schraufnagel and her husband, Tony; Tyler Schumacher and his wife, Alana; Nick Schumacher; Andreu Schumacher and his wife, Olivia; and Molly Schumacher and her fiance, Zen; and a proud great-grandfather to 14 "great-grands," and loved them all (he was fondly known as "GP").

John will be greatly missed by his loving family.

The family has requested donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of DeLand. Lankford is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store