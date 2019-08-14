Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport Hotel
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fristad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. "JT" Fristad


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. "JT" Fristad Obituary
John T. "JT" Fristad, 71, died July 31, 2019. A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Following the memorial service at 2:30 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport Hotel.
Mr. Fristad was born July 16, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, the first of four children to Melvin and Marie.
John was raised on a farm in Woonsocket, South Dakota, until joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served for 20 years, including two tours with HAL3 in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; three daughters, Kelly, Jennifer and Kristen; two brothers, Jerry and Jim; and one sister, Judy.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now