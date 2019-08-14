|
John T. "JT" Fristad, 71, died July 31, 2019. A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Following the memorial service at 2:30 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport Hotel.
Mr. Fristad was born July 16, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, the first of four children to Melvin and Marie.
John was raised on a farm in Woonsocket, South Dakota, until joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served for 20 years, including two tours with HAL3 in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; three daughters, Kelly, Jennifer and Kristen; two brothers, Jerry and Jim; and one sister, Judy.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29, 2019