DELAND - Johnny Stansel, 79, went home to be with the Lord, March 27, 2020. A celebration of his life with family and friends will take place at a later date.

Born Dec. 6, 1940, in Wellborn, to Jesse and Marle Stansel, John grew up in Suwannee County, and graduated in 1958 from Suwannee High in Live Oak.

He immediately started his career with the Department of Transportation in Jacksonville.

Mr. Stansel transferred to Lake City, where he lived for 10 years.

He then moved to DeLand with his wife and children, and retired after 32 years as a data-processing manager.

John worked for GA Consultants in Orlando until he retired at age 62.

Mr. Stansel loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his wife at their cabin in the mountains of West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Judy; two sons, John Jr. and Michael; one daughter, Deborah; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

We all miss him, but he is no longer suffering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store