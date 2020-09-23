1/1
John William McCary III
1935 - 2020
DELAND - John William McCary III, 85, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, after a long illness. At John's request, there will be no funeral. Burial of his cremains will take place at a later date.
John was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Akron, Ohio, to John Jr. and Evelyn Ballew McCary.
He served three years in the U.S. Army.
After discharge from the Army, he worked as a chef in several restaurants in Miami. Then, after several years in retail, he retired in 1998 as a security supervisor for AAA.
John is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 45 years, Carol Dawn McCary; a daughter, Tracy Sebaugh of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; a son, John W. McCary IV (Julie Carpenter) of Seville; six grandchildren, Jason Sebaugh, Jared Sebaugh, John W. McCary V (Carissa), Christopher McCary (Kalie), Jacob McCary and Josh McCary; three great-grandchildren, Corbin, John VI and Kiera; his sister, Sylvia Charlene Cosimini of DeLeon Springs; numerous other family members and friends; and his beloved dog, Baily.
Donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Lankford is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
