DeLand native Joni M. Kramer died Sept. 21, 2020, after a valiant 25-month battle with sarcoma cancer. She was 59.

Joni died surrounded by her children at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

The youngest child of Beacon co-founder Joann Kramer, Joni was a key employee of the newspaper for more than 20 years. She worked in nearly every department, and knew the operation from stem to stern and back.

Joni loved the English language and was a talented writer, although she shied away from writing news stories, preferring to be in the background supporting those who did.

She was also a talented cook; her casseroles and other dishes were eagerly anticipated at every Beacon potluck.

Joni will be remembered among her co-workers at the newspaper for her good nature, her devotion to detail, and her ready humor, which served her well after her devastating diagnosis two years ago.

Her doctors said Joni's faith, supportive family members and cheerful determination were what allowed her to fight as long as she did.

If The Beacon was Joni's career, her family was the heart of her life.

She treasured her dogs, Maggie and Mickey, as well as her three children and four grandchildren.

Joni was preceded in death by her father, Roy Kramer. She is survived by her longtime partner, Ricky Clarke; mother Joann Kramer; her daughters, Tara Noyes and her husband, Paul Noyes, and Jessica Kramer; and her son, Jake Mitchell, all of Blairsville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Taiden, Gracie, Houston and Omari; and her siblings, Jeannie Parker, Bob Kramer of DeLand and Roy Kramer of Pomona Park; as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Condolences for the family may be sent in care of The Beacon, 110 W. New York Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.

