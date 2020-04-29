Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Jonna Beth Miller

Jonna Beth Miller Obituary
Jonna Beth Miller, 39, a customer service/sales representative for Frontier Communications and a resident of DeLand, went to be with the Lord April 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a warrior's fight against cancer. Services are scheduled for May 1, 2020, at the mausoleum at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m., and services will follow at 11 a.m.
Jonna is survived by her daughter Haley Miller; parents John and Charla Simmons; brother Bobby Skeel (Libby); Scott Skeel; and several cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bethany Miller and brother Alan Skeel.
Jonna was born Sept. 2, 1980, in West Palm Beach.
She graduated from Umatilla High School in 1998.
Her love for the Lord led her to become a student with Higher Ground School of Ministry in DeLand, as her desire was to minister to women and share God's Word.
Jonna had a passion for women in crisis and recovering from substance abuse, which led her to work as an assistant director for Ruth House Women's Transitional Shelter 2011-15.
In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences can be sent to her GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/wgkpyd-funeral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 29 to May 13, 2020
