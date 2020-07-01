SANFORD - It is with deep sadness that the family of Joseph Adolph "Joe" Candalino announce his passing on June 22, 2020. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, followed by a service at Lankford Funeral home in DeLand. A "celebration of a life well-lived" will follow.
Joe was born May 14, 1957, to Adolph and Doris Candalino in Queens, New York.
He later moved with his family to Deltona, where he attended Deltona Junior High and graduated from DeLand High School in 1975.
Joe went on to have a successful career in all aspects of residential and commercial construction in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
He is survived by his mother, Doris; wife Kathleen; siblings Joan, James, Patricia, Marie and Ellen; son Anthony; daughter Randilynn; and eight grandchildren.
Joe cherished his family and those who needed family. He was there for them as a protector and provider, and will always be their "Papa Joe."
For details, visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com.
Lankford is in charge.