|
|
ORANGE CITY - Joseph Edward McShea, 86, left this world Dec. 26, 2019, for eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 26 Dogwood Trail, DeBary, FL 32713. An inurnment will immediately follow Mass at Deltona Memorial Gardens, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763.
Mr. McShea, known to all who loved him as "Mac," was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Portland, Maine, to John T. McShea and Christine Ramsel McShea.
Mac was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Meeker County and earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Mac leaves behind his devoted wife of 38 years, Delores "Dee" McShea; three children from a previous marriage, Joseph P. McShea, Patti A. Bruschi and Daniel O. McShea; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and William McShea; and two sisters, Coppy and Christine McShea.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30, 2020