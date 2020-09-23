1/1
Joseph Randolph "Randy" Ivy
1952 - 2020
Joseph Randolph "Randy" Ivy, 67, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 24, 1952, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Randy leaves behind his partner, Kay, eight children, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, four sisters, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ivy, and mother Mamie Jo Cate.
Randy was a very loving and extremely intelligent man, who always had a drive in him to further his education.
He loved music, reading, cooking, and going thrift shopping.
Randy retired from the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense.
We will miss him dearly.


Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
