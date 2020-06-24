Josephine Castle
DELTONA - Josephine Castle, 75, died June 22, 2020. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City.
Born in Rome, Italy, Josephine moved to Deltona from Troy, New York, in 1983.
She worked at McDonald's in Orange City for 25 years, retiring in 2017.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 24 to Jul. 9, 2020.
