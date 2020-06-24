Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTONA - Josephine Castle, 75, died June 22, 2020. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City.

Born in Rome, Italy, Josephine moved to Deltona from Troy, New York, in 1983.

She worked at McDonald's in Orange City for 25 years, retiring in 2017.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



