Newcomer Funeral Home-South Seminole
335 East State Rd 434
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 260-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-South Seminole
335 East State Rd 434
Longwood, FL 32750
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Deltona Memorial Gardens
1295 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL
1917 - 2020
Juan Matos Obituary
Juan Matos, 102, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Visitation and a funeral service will be 5-9 p.m Sunday, Jan. 5, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, South Seminole Chapel, in Longwood. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Deltona Memorial Gardens, where Juan will be laid to rest with his beloved wife of 69 years, Arcenia Matos, who preceded him in death in 2007.
Juan was born May 27, 1917, in Cabacú, Guantánamo, Cuba, to parents Amado and Crecencia Matos.
He is survived by seven children; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.
Newcomer Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18, 2020
