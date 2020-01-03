|
Juan Matos, 102, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Visitation and a funeral service will be 5-9 p.m Sunday, Jan. 5, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, South Seminole Chapel, in Longwood. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Deltona Memorial Gardens, where Juan will be laid to rest with his beloved wife of 69 years, Arcenia Matos, who preceded him in death in 2007.
Juan was born May 27, 1917, in Cabacú, Guantánamo, Cuba, to parents Amado and Crecencia Matos.
He is survived by seven children; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.
Newcomer Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18, 2020