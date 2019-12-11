Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Norton Obituary
DELAND - Juanita Norton, 93, died Dec. 6, 2019. A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Orange City, followed immediately by a graveside interment service. A reception will follow at Juanita's daughter's home in DeLand (address to be furnished at memorial).
Juanita's smile lit up people's hearts.
Most important and cherished to her were her family and friends.
Juanita had a long and distinguished career as a registered nurse. Her last and most favorite tenure (1973-88) was as head nurse of the emergency department at West Volusia Memorial Hospital.
Juanita was a pioneer and expert in the proper treatment of poisonous-snake bites. She educated other medical personnel and put into practice this expertise during her career as an ER nurse.
After nursing, Juanita enjoyed stock-market trading, making porcelain dolls, sewing, and creating jewelry. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Lt. Col. Neal E. Norton, and her oldest daughter, Michelle E. Norton. She is survived by her children, Patricia Mattina, Neal (Dolly) Norton, and Mary (Chip) Ferrante; her grandchildren, Taylor (Cathryn) Norton and Lindsey Norton; and her great-grandchild, June Norton.
Condolences may be offered at www.deltonamemorialgardens.com.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -