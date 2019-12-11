|
DELAND - Juanita Norton, 93, died Dec. 6, 2019. A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Orange City, followed immediately by a graveside interment service. A reception will follow at Juanita's daughter's home in DeLand (address to be furnished at memorial).
Juanita's smile lit up people's hearts.
Most important and cherished to her were her family and friends.
Juanita had a long and distinguished career as a registered nurse. Her last and most favorite tenure (1973-88) was as head nurse of the emergency department at West Volusia Memorial Hospital.
Juanita was a pioneer and expert in the proper treatment of poisonous-snake bites. She educated other medical personnel and put into practice this expertise during her career as an ER nurse.
After nursing, Juanita enjoyed stock-market trading, making porcelain dolls, sewing, and creating jewelry. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Lt. Col. Neal E. Norton, and her oldest daughter, Michelle E. Norton. She is survived by her children, Patricia Mattina, Neal (Dolly) Norton, and Mary (Chip) Ferrante; her grandchildren, Taylor (Cathryn) Norton and Lindsey Norton; and her great-grandchild, June Norton.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26, 2019