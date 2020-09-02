1/1
Judith Ann Johnson
1951 - 2020
ORANGE CITY - Judith Johnson, 68, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford from natural causes.
Judith was born Sept. 8, 1951, in Jackson, Missouri, to Floyd Johnson and Geraldine McGlocklin, who raised her.
She worked many jobs as a single mother of three to provide for her children, including bartending at the El Rey Bar in the 1980s, and being one of the first women to work in construction building a power plant for Florida Power & Light.
Judith will always be remembered as a hardworking, wild, independent, loving, caring, strong, courageous woman.
Her family meant the world to her.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, her firstborn son, Clifford William Kelley, and many siblings, cousins and more. She is survived by her siblings Kay Johnson, Josie Garwood and Tina Johnson; her children Mindy Kelley and Steven Leal; her five grandchildren, Taylor Kelley, William Kelley, Carine Kelley (Styles), Steven Leal Jr. and Seth Leal; as well as her great-grandson, Kayzen Kelley.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 2 to Sep. 17, 2020.
