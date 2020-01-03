Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
2030 Riverview Drive
DeLand, FL
Julianne (Flowers) Daniels

Julianne Flowers Daniels passed away Dec. 10, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2030 Riverview Drive, DeLand.
Ms. Daniels is survived by her sons, Matthew, Travis and Lawrence Daniels; siblings Pam (Larry) Buckley, Beth (Brian) Grindey, Ben (Janelle) Flowers and Mikell (Laurie) Flowers; her aunt, Dee Pedrick; cousin Allen (Belinda) Pedrick; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to www.journeysendsanctuary.org to honor her love of animals.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18, 2020
