Katherine Elizabeth Godkin Grieb lived a full life and died Aug. 1, 2020, of natural causes. A commemorative service will take place in the future, as will interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, New York.

Katherine raised a family with husband, Paul, enjoyed a career as a medical-records technician, and still found time for travel.

Born 100 years ago on April 11, 1920, in Watertown, New York, to William and Sadie Godkin, Katherine graduated from high school in 1937; married in 1941; and served as a loyal Army wife while Paul served in Europe during World War II, and as a supportive wife while Paul studied at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

They raised two children.

With Paul's employment at Eastern Air Lines, Miami was her home for more than 30 years.

Toward the end of that time, Katherine worked in medical records at North Miami General Hospital.

Yet, there was time for trips to Hawaii, Great Britain and France.

After Paul's death in 1980, Katherine lived in Deltona and eventually DeLand.

She was active in the Association for Widowed Persons, holding several offices. She also served the community by delivering Meals on Wheels for several years.

A lifelong Episcopalian, she was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand.

Katherine is survived by her son, Terry (Gail); daughter Connie Tarr (William); grandchildren Katherine Tarr Schuessler and Evan Tarr; and four great-grandchildren.

