Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
The Cloisters
View Map
Katheryn E. Krueger


1938 - 2019
Katheryn E. Krueger Obituary
DELAND - Katheryn E. Krueger, 81, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospice in Orange City. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Oct. 8 at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Leesburg. There will also be a memorial service at The Cloisters in DeLand at a later date.
Katheryn was born June 23, 1938, in Chicago, to her parents, Ralph Logan and Katheryn Lebsock Logan.
She and her loving husband, Bill, moved to Central Florida more than 30 years ago from Lincoln, Illinois.
Katheryn was an educator who had worked for the Mason City Public School System, retiring as principal at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Katheryn was Lutheran, and belonged to Lutheran Church of Providence in Deltona. She had previously been a member of Woodlands Lutheran Church in Montverde.
Katheryn was a graduate of Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees in education.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Krueger of DeLand; a daughter, Lynda Bannon and her husband, Ricke, of DeLand; daughter-in-law Kathy Krueger; three grandchildren, Shaun A. Krueger and his fiance, Rose M. Ladd, Stephen W. Lundemo, and Jack H. Vink II; four great-grandchildren, Andrew J. Lundemo, Nykolas J. Alonzo, Preston Krueger and Aubrey Krueger; great-great-granddaughter Mckenna; and niece Katherine Frances Gray, as well as several other loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Bob Logan, and her beloved son, Bill Krueger.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheus.com.?Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 11 to Oct. 26, 2019
