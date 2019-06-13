Kathleen Ann Kujan Mason

DELAND - Kathleen Ann Kujan Mason, 67, died May 23, 2019, at her home, following a lengthy illness. A Mass in her name will be celebrated at Mother of the Good Shepherd Monastery in DeLand this summer on a date to be determined. Plans for a memorial service in Erie, Pennsylvania, also will be announced. Friends will gather at Byte in Downtown DeLand at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, for a memorial luncheon in Kathleen's honor.

Born Oct. 20, 1951, in Des Plaines, Illinois, to Edward and Shirley Kujan, Kathleen grew up in Erie, and graduated from McDowell High School.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Brad Mason; loving sister, Debbora Sweezea (Tom) of Tavares; brothers Eric (Kelly) Kujan of California, and Kevin (Jean) and Brad (Chrissy) Kujan, both of Erie; sister-in-law Sandy Mason of DeLand; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mark Kujan.

Known throughout the community for her bright smile and kind, friendly nature, Kathleen possessed exceptional organizational and leadership skills.

Her career path included working as a licensed practical nurse, a real estate agent, a property manager and an advertising sales representative for both the former DeLand Sun News and the Volusia Pennysavers.

After serving as general manager of the West Volusia Pennysaver, Kathleen retired in 2010.

Together, Kathleen and Brad Mason also devoted their time and resources to animal rescue. Kathleen's compassion for strays in need and her eagerness to house them knew no bounds.

The couple also enjoyed many travel adventures with good friends.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Kathleen may aid in the fight against progressive supranuclear palsy with a donation to www.psp.org, or to any animal rescue effort.

"In the night of death

Hope sees a star.

And listening,

Love hears the rustle of a wing." - Author Unknown Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 13 to June 14, 2019