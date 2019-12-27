|
|
DELAND - Surrounded by loved ones, Kathleen P. "Kay" Jenkins, 98, died peacefully at home on Dec. 21, 2019. Per Kay's wishes, there will be no formal service. The family will celebrate her life privately on the St. Johns River, where she and her husband, George, spent many happy hours.
Kay was born in Fayetteville, West Virginia, the eighth of nine children, to Henry D. and Tacy C. Propps.
She earned a biology degree at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, and it was there she met her future husband, George.
George and Kay married in 1944 and moved to DeLand in 1948, so George could pioneer and nurture a physics department at Stetson University.
The couple had two children and, in 1951, moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where George earned a doctorate in nuclear physics.
In 1953, the family moved back to DeLand, where George continued building Stetson's physics department while Kay raised the children.
During these child-rearing years, Kay sewed the children's clothing, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and took continuing-education classes as diverse as painting, physics and ceramics at Stetson.
In 1961, Kay began teaching seventh-grade science at what was then DeLand Junior High School. She continued teaching life-science classes at DeLand schools until her retirement in 1984. Many who grew up in DeLand will remember Mrs. Jenkins' science class.
After her retirement from Volusia schools, Kay, a lifelong learner, studied Spanish, mastered the computer, researched and documented her and George's genealogy, tutored Spanish speakers at the library and at local schools, taught line dancing, delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, and traveled.
Her grandchildren, who called her "KK," remember her instilling in them an appreciation for and love of nature and satirical comedy (Saturday Night Live, Wayne's World, etc.).
Kay was preceded in death in 1980 by her husband, George L. Jenkins. She is survived by daughter Carolee Kent of DeLand; son George Jenkins Jr. (Ann) of DeLand; grandchildren Stephen Kent of Longwood, Meredith Ken of Deltona, Leila Jenkins of Jacksonville Beach, and Gideon Jenkins (Theresa) of Jacksonville Beach; great-grandchildren Hudson Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins and Mila Jenkins, all of Jacksonville Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020