DELAND - Kelly Gabrielle Sutherin, 23, died unexpectedly March 27, 2020. There will be a celebration of her life at LifePoint Community Church at a later date. Please watch social media and the Lankford Funeral Home website for further details.
Born Feb. 12, 1997, in DeLand, Kelly was a graduate of DeLand High School, Class of 2015.
She played the flute in the band, and was a member of Future Farmers of America and 4-H, showing livestock at the fair.
In 2014, Kelly was the runner-up in the Miss Volusia pageant.
Kelly loved animals, and would say if she ever got rich, she would own an animal-rescue ranch.
She was a 4th-year apprentice pipefitter and a member of Local Union No. 295, Daytona Beach, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters.
Kelly is survived by her parents, Barry and Connie Sutherin; sisters Caitlin Sutherin, Jessie Miller, Carey Norton and Mary Thomas; brothers Jake and James Long; brother-in-law Daniel Freeman; aunt Mary Anna Singer; grandmother Mary Singer; and fiancé Tim Ames and his son, Nathan Ames. She joins her mother, Linda Gail Singer, in Heaven.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020