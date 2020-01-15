|
|
Kenneth D. Richardson, 80, went to heaven Jan. 13, 2020, and his soul is at peace.
He was born Dec. 13, 1939, in Pierson, to William and Linnie Richardson.
Kenneth's older brothers helped raise him, an act of kindness he never forgot.
He served in the U.S. 3rd Army Signal Corps as a radio engineer.
While stationed in Germany, Kenneth met his wife of 52 years and the love of his life, Maria Schinagl.
They returned to the United States, and owned a fernery that shipped leatherleaf and cut greens around the U.S. and Europe.
The couple raised six children, who were involved in multiple aspects of the family business.
Kenneth enjoyed photography, fishing and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; daughter Therisa; son Kenny Jr.; his parents; and his brothers Curtis and Ralph.
Kenneth is survived by his children Kevin, Maria, Vivian and Linnie; grandchildren Julianne, Amy, Robin, Kaley, Sara, Matthew, Brittany, Courtney, Stephanie, Christopher, Sean and Lauren; great-grandchildren Destiny, Cierra, Kristopher, Amayia, Ella, Kyle, Adan Jr., Kay'andrea, Preston and Harvey; and siblings Clyde, Libby and Carl.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, 2020