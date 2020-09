Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth McRae, 72, died Aug. 16, 2020, at a state

hospital in West Florida. A family graveside service is planned at a later date.

Born July 9, 1948, in Altamonte Springs and raised in

DeLand, Kenneth was a son of the Rev. Joseph McRae and Elizabeth McRae.

He was a graduate of Southwestern High School.

Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home & Cremation in Chattahoochee and J.E. Cusack Mortuary in DeLand are in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store