DELAND - Kenneth R. Meyers, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2019, following complications from surgery at Shands Hospital in Gainesville. He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in DeLand at a later date.
Mr. Meyers was born June 15, 1931, in Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Hellman Meyers; his parents, Floyd R. and Dorothy M. Meyers of DeBary; and a nephew, Douglas P. Tongue of Newark, Delaware. He is survived by his two sisters, Marilyn M. Conner of Palmetto and Marjorie M. Tongue of Williamsburg, Virginia; two nieces, Suzanne T. Douglas of Williamsburg and Linda C. Winn of Red Lodge, Montana; and a nephew, Daniel M. Conner, also of Red Lodge.
Mr. Meyers was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia, and attended Temple University.
He served in the U.S Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Following his discharge, he was employed for many years in sales for Empire Abrasives of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Meyers retired to Ocean City, New Jersey, where he was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club.
He enjoyed boating, and was an avid golfer.
Mr. Meyers eventually moved to DeLand, where he enjoyed many more years of retirement.
He was an active member of the Four Townes Moose Lodge in DeBary.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019