Kevin Lishefski, 63, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. A service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian St. in Deltona.

Kevin was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Irene Elizabeth Kolessar and Edward Bernard Lishefski.

He is survived by his children, Kathryn Daignault (Stavis), Kaley Wallace (Richard), Edward Bernard Lishefski II and Krystal Bright (Curtis); grandchildren Douglas, Elizabeth, Emma, Luna, Sabrina, Curtis and Josiah; siblings Diane Thompson, Wayne Lishefski and Renee Thompson (Terry); plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances who loved and cared deeply for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Mark, Christopher and Edward.

Kevin was a loving, caring, hardworking father, son, brother and grandfather, who had a witty personality and a heart of gold. He enjoyed fishing and politics.

Kevin was an honest and simple man, who made an impact on everyone with whom he came in contact. The conversations, stories and life lessons will forever be near to our hearts. We love you, our encyclopedia of "unuseful" knowledge.

He will be truly missed.



