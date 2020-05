DEBARY - Kirk E. Winterhoff, 64, died May 11, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date at Baldauff Family Funeral Home in Orange City.Kirk was born Oct. 1, 1955, in Hammond, Indiana.He is survived by his wife, Diane; stepdaughter Kelly Jacobs of DeLand; stepson Matthew Kucinski of Deltona; grandchildren Caden Kucinski, Cameron Kucinski, Jordan Kucinski and Alexandra Jacobs; and sister, Rene Knight of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl I. Winterhoff and Marjorie Huizenga.Kirk was an avid water- and snow-skier, and a dive master and pilot, who also enjoyed golfing and gardening.He was an antique-gun collector.Kirk graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.He was the owner of Ultimate Carpet Care Inc. in DeBary.Baldauff is in charge; visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com.