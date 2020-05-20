Kirk E. Winterhoff
1955 - 2020
DEBARY - Kirk E. Winterhoff, 64, died May 11, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date at Baldauff Family Funeral Home in Orange City.
Kirk was born Oct. 1, 1955, in Hammond, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; stepdaughter Kelly Jacobs of DeLand; stepson Matthew Kucinski of Deltona; grandchildren Caden Kucinski, Cameron Kucinski, Jordan Kucinski and Alexandra Jacobs; and sister, Rene Knight of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl I. Winterhoff and Marjorie Huizenga.
Kirk was an avid water- and snow-skier, and a dive master and pilot, who also enjoyed golfing and gardening.
He was an antique-gun collector.
Kirk graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
He was the owner of Ultimate Carpet Care Inc. in DeBary.
Baldauff is in charge; visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Diane, I'm so sorry for your loss. Many hugs and prayers.
Marian
Acquaintance
