Larry John Winslow
DELAND - Larry John Winslow, 68, died July 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
A native of DeLand and lifelong resident, Larry was a mechanic for most of his life.
Mr. Winslow is survived by a sister, Margaret Bouche, and a brother, Leroy Winslow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lee Winslow Sr. and Minnie Harris Winslow; a brother, Paul Lee "Sonny" Winslow Jr.; and a sister, Linda Townsend.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 29 to Aug. 13, 2020.
