DELAND - Larry John Winslow, 68, died July 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

A native of DeLand and lifelong resident, Larry was a mechanic for most of his life.

Mr. Winslow is survived by a sister, Margaret Bouche, and a brother, Leroy Winslow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lee Winslow Sr. and Minnie Harris Winslow; a brother, Paul Lee "Sonny" Winslow Jr.; and a sister, Linda Townsend.



