Laura A. Cola, 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, at The Legacy House in Ocala. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow at St. Peter Catholic Church.
Mrs. Cola was born July 4, 1931, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to Juan and Longina Sepulveda, one of 12 children raised during the Great Depression.
Laura spent her childhood in Puerto Rico before moving to New York.
She and her husband, Jack, met and married in their 20s and moved to Florida.
Growing up with limited resources, Laura was a devoted homemaker who was not wasteful and used everything to its fullest potential. Her delicious cooking was enjoyed by all, which often included her specialty, lasagna.
Laura was a devout Catholic, who lived her life selflessly, caring for her husband and children, and praying the rosary daily in her later years.
She loved to laugh, and always enjoyed fun get-togethers with family and friends.
She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand, before moving to Fort McCoy.
All seven of her children attended St. Peter Catholic School.
Laura is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack M. Cola Sr.; three children, Steven Cola of Fort McCoy, Diane (Thomas) Roberts of Apopka, and Lori (Daniel) Stanfill of Winter Park; six siblings, Maria Gonzalez of Boca Raton, Teresa Gonzalez of Brentwood, New York, Mike Sepulveda of Lake Worth, Ralph Sepulveda of Jacksonville, Ana Cruz of Lorain, Ohio, and Miguela Sepulveda of East Chicago, Indiana; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, all of whom brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by four children, Jack Michael Cola Jr., Salvatore John Cola, Arthur Edward Cola and Pamela Ann Watson.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23, 2020