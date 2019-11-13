|
Laurence Joseph McCann, 73, died Nov. 9, 2019, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Larry was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to Brendan and Margaret McCann, who preceded Larry in death.
He grew up in Brooklyn, where he was a fabulous basketball player in his teenage years.
Larry graduated from North Babylon High School and then attended Biscayne College in Miami, finishing up at Oakdale College on Long Island, New York.
He moved back to Miami in 1968, where he bought a floor-cleaning business after selling life insurance.
Larry moved to Orlando in 1980, where he started driving cabs while building up his floor-cleaning clientele.
Larry met his wife of almost 25 years of marriage, Sherry, when they both visited their respective mothers at a nursing home.
After marrying in 1994, Larry worked his floor-cleaning business and, in 2003, he and Sherry became Realtors.
After enjoying that profession for a few years, the couple decided to retire and drive around the country looking at lighthouses and visiting national parks.
After a few years of living in Oviedo, they decided to move to DeLand to an active adult community, where they could enjoy the pool and lots of activities and lots of friends.
Some things that brought Larry joy were spending time with Sherry and his grandchildren, and eating.
Everyone who knew Larry loved his sense of humor, wit, warm heart and personality.
Larry was preceded in death by three older brothers, Noel, Gerard and Roger. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; one brother, Brendan McCann of Fort Lauderdale; two sisters and their husbands, Sheila and Paul Calabrese of Demarest, New Jersey, and Terry and John O'Hare of Las Vegas; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law and his wife, Bob and Cathy Altbaier of Mason, Ohio; stepson and wife Jason and Stephanie Bilsky of Waltham, Massachusetts; stepdaughter and husband, Erica and Matt Hruby of Dunedin; and three grandchildren, Layne Bilsky of Waltham, Lila Hruby of Dunedin, and Zipporah Hruby of Orlando.
Donations may be made to the . Lankford was in charge.
