Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lee Downer passed away peacefully July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, followed by a gathering of friends and family. He will be laid to rest at the U.S. Air Force Academy. A toast and celebration of life will also be held in DeLand, with the details to be forthcoming.
Lee was a decorated Air Force veteran, having served his country for 33 years, as well as an author, historian, art collector, philatelist, music-lover, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Lee was born May 12, 1941, in Queens, New York, to Leo H. Downer and Louise Mary Young.
Before embarking on his own journey as a pilot, Lee developed his love for flying at an early age while living on many bases as the son of an Air Force family.
His fondest childhood memories are of the time he spent as a boy in Alaska, where his father was flying reconnaissance missions.
Lee entered the Air Force in 1964 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and retired in 1997 as director of operations, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. He was a decorated command pilot with more than 3,500 hours in fighter aircraft.
Throughout his career, he flew several aircraft, including the O-2, OV-10, F-4C/D/E, F-16A/C and the F-111 E/F. Lee's favorite aircraft was the F-16, and he rejoiced in recounting the hours spent in flight.
He served in many positions throughout his career at various Air Force bases in the U.S., Germany, Turkey, England, South Korea and Vietnam.
Maj. Gen. Downer saw heavy combat during the Vietnam War, where he flew 154 missions as an F4-C fighter pilot stationed at Da Nang Air Base in South Vietnam, where he also earned a Purple Heart.
He again saw combat as air component and 7440th Composite Wing commander, Joint Task Force Proven Force, Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, during Operation Desert Storm.
Lee authored The Composite Wing in Combat: Airpower Journal - based on experiences as commander of the 7440th Composite Wing.
He earned a master's degree in political science at Auburn University in 1975, while attending the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, and attended the Royal College of Defense Studies in London.
Maj. Gen. Downer was a distinguished pilot and the recipient of many awards and distinctions throughout his military career. He earned the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, and an Air Medal with 12 Oak Leaf Clusters.
After his retirement from the Air Force, he transitioned to executive positions within the defense industry.
In 2012, Lee retired to his Eliot, Maine, farmhouse with his wife, Sue, to follow his personal pursuits and passions.
Many hours were spent in the barn of their historic 1773 home writing three books, Victor Alert: 15 Minutes to Armageddon, a memoir recounting his time as a nuke warrior during the Cold War; Radio Failure: An Airpower Conspiracy and Air Mail Scandal: The Air Corps Delivers.
In between these hours of writing, he developed his love for bird-watching and going to local music venues to share in his wife's passion for dancing and live music. He also took great joy in walking with his wife and dogs in the nearby open fields, reminiscent of his favorite area in England, the Cotswolds.
After spending 10 winters in DeLand, Lee and Sue moved to DeLand full time. He continued being an active member in the community, serving as the president of the board of directors for the Museum of Art - DeLand. Lee also served as the president of the American Air Mail Society.
He was an avid stamp collector throughout his lifetime, and an active contributor to local newspapers, never afraid to stand up and defend a cause he believed in.
Lee was a generous friend to all, welcoming conversation with his smile and easygoing nature.
This past winter, he once again had the opportunity to enjoy his love of flying, and on a clear day could be seen piloting a T34A over the DeLand area.
Lee is survived by his wife, Susan L. Downer; his daughter Kelley D. Pierce and her husband, John, and their children, Nathan, Andrew and Katie Pierce, all of Arizona; his daughter Kristen Downer and grandchildren Calvin Downer-Miller, Milo and Lulu Downer Silva, all of Oregon; and his stepdaughters, Caitlin Kenney and Molly A. Kenney of Massachusetts. He leaves behind a brother, Tom S. Downer of Nevada; sisters Barbara Faas of Colorado and Deborah Kirkland and her husband, John, of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor his love of flying and community, memorial donations may be made to West Volusia Habitat for Humanity at http://www.wvhabitat.org or to the Air Force Association at www.afa.org.
