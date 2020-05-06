Lena J. "Bootie" Ratliff Gathings Albright, 94, died April 22, 2020.

After a lifetime of following Jesus (since age 16), Lena - mom, grandmother, nana, sister and friend - entered into Heaven, welcomed by her Savior with song, laughter and a "WHOOP" of hallelujah!!

Those left behind to celebrate her life are four children, Judy, Jan, Marie and Jim; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Buck, Guy and Joe; two sisters, Sarah and Clara; also many, many friends.

As we begin to remember her life, be sure to rejoice in the Lord. SHE IS!!



