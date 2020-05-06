Lena J. (Ratliff Gathings) Albright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena J. "Bootie" Ratliff Gathings Albright, 94, died April 22, 2020.
After a lifetime of following Jesus (since age 16), Lena - mom, grandmother, nana, sister and friend - entered into Heaven, welcomed by her Savior with song, laughter and a "WHOOP" of hallelujah!!
Those left behind to celebrate her life are four children, Judy, Jan, Marie and Jim; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Buck, Guy and Joe; two sisters, Sarah and Clara; also many, many friends.
As we begin to remember her life, be sure to rejoice in the Lord. SHE IS!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved