DELAND - Leona Francis Hays, 92, passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand, with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Born March 29, 1928, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Leona graduated from Stetson University in 1950, with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts.
She retired after 30 years as a Volusia County elementary-school teacher, teaching 27 years in DeLand at Dempsey Brewster, Edith I. Starke and Blue Lake.
Leona was a member of Volusia County Retired Educators, Beta Kappa Gamma, and the VEA and NEA.
She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for 74 years, the longest-standing member of the St. Clare's Guild, a member of ECW, and a member of her prayer warrior group for more than 45 years.
Leona loved to travel, attend live theater, listen to music, and relax at the beach.
She was always helping others in their time of need, delivering meals, shopping, or helping with whatever was needed.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Arthur Sewell Hays, sisters Myrtis Jean Palmisano and Joyce C. Eichinger, and nephew Bruce Palmisano. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hays Anderson (John F.) of DeLand and Deborah J. Henry of Ormond Beach; five grandchildren, John Christian Anderson (Allyssa), Bonny Sue Lott (Patrick), Aaron Hays Anderson (Sarah), Brooke Ann Goodenow and Nikolas Hays Goodenow; and nine great-grandchildren.
