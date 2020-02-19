|
After battling multiple bouts of throat and lung cancer since 2009, Leslie Kersey passed away Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Though her life was wrought with tragedy and pain, Mrs. Kersey lived with strength, stubbornness and tenacity.
She was an employee of Sears for 30-plus years.
Leslie is survived by her son, Jonas Henry Kersey; her brothers Dale, Kevin and Ronnie; her sisters Joni and Starla; many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
She can now rest in peace with her husband, Henry Major Kersey Jr., who was taken too soon in 1975.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 19 to Mar. 4, 2020