Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Kersey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Kersey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Kersey Obituary
After battling multiple bouts of throat and lung cancer since 2009, Leslie Kersey passed away Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Though her life was wrought with tragedy and pain, Mrs. Kersey lived with strength, stubbornness and tenacity.
She was an employee of Sears for 30-plus years.
Leslie is survived by her son, Jonas Henry Kersey; her brothers Dale, Kevin and Ronnie; her sisters Joni and Starla; many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
She can now rest in peace with her husband, Henry Major Kersey Jr., who was taken too soon in 1975.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 19 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -