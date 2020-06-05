Leslie Pearl Chechakos
Leslie Pearl Chechakos, 78, died May 18, 2020.
Ms. Leslie was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Earl and Mildred Middleton.
Ms. Leslie retired after 25 years as a receptionist at DeLand Middle School.
Ms. Leslie loved the Christmas holidays.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Chechakos, and Michelle and Michael Lamia; grandchildren Devan, Pasey and Dillon Chechakos, and Dusty Lamia; and great-grandson Ky'ree Chechakos, whom she loved dearly.
Ms. Leslie will be missed and is loved by her family and friends.
Accent Cremation Consultants is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 5 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Accent Cremation Consultants
640 North Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
