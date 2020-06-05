Leslie Pearl Chechakos, 78, died May 18, 2020.

Ms. Leslie was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Earl and Mildred Middleton.

Ms. Leslie retired after 25 years as a receptionist at DeLand Middle School.

Ms. Leslie loved the Christmas holidays.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Chechakos, and Michelle and Michael Lamia; grandchildren Devan, Pasey and Dillon Chechakos, and Dusty Lamia; and great-grandson Ky'ree Chechakos, whom she loved dearly.

Ms. Leslie will be missed and is loved by her family and friends.

Accent Cremation Consultants is in charge.



