RIPON, Wis. - Linda Jean Lassiter, 72, of DeLeon Springs, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. Per Linda's wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Born Oct. 30, 1947, in Brockport, New York, Mrs. Lassiter was the daughter of William and Viola Baxter Hill.
She worked as a secretary for Volusia County Schools.
Linda married John "Sid" Lassiter in North Carolina.
She had a passion for horseback riding, and her beloved horse, Sir Frankie. She also enjoyed being outdoors, doing yardwork, reading and, most of all, her cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, John "Sid" Lassiter of DeLeon Springs; her children, Shauna Clark of Lake Panasoffkee, Druellen (Michael) Kosti of Green Lake, Wisconsin, Brandi Behnke of Ripon, and Shane (Missy) Simpson of DeLand; nine grandchildren, Adam, Thomas, Jamie, Caleb, Michaela, Carson, Micah, Isaiah and Asher; a sister, Nancy Lee; and two nephews, James Lee Davis and John Paul Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Viola Hill.
Memorial donations in her name may be directed to the West Volusia Humane Society, 800 Humane Society Road, DeLand, FL 32720. Visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences. Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019