Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Lanoue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann "Loe" (Woods) Lanoue


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann "Loe" (Woods) Lanoue Obituary
DELTONA - Lois Ann "Loe" Woods Lanoue, 57, died Nov. 23, 2019. There will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Born Nov. 20, 1962, in Rutland, Vermont, and a former resident of Mount Holly, Vermont, Ms. Lanoue was the daughter of Lester and Vera Woods.
Lois is survived by her lifelong partner, Thomas "Tony" Williams; Rene Lanoue; her two "babies," Roger and Lucy; seven siblings, Kenneth, James, Debra Woods, Glen, and Susan Stone, all of Vermont, Linda Formica of Connecticut, and Rosalie Ladd of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois, or "Loe" as she was also known, was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Louis.
Lois loved to help people, and would put a smile on even a stranger's face, as she was a loving and giving soul.
She worked in the hospitality field for many years, including Wally's, where she received the Bartender of the Year Award, which she took great pride in. She also worked many years at the Fairbanks Inn.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -