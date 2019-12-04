|
|
DELTONA - Lois Ann "Loe" Woods Lanoue, 57, died Nov. 23, 2019. There will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Born Nov. 20, 1962, in Rutland, Vermont, and a former resident of Mount Holly, Vermont, Ms. Lanoue was the daughter of Lester and Vera Woods.
Lois is survived by her lifelong partner, Thomas "Tony" Williams; Rene Lanoue; her two "babies," Roger and Lucy; seven siblings, Kenneth, James, Debra Woods, Glen, and Susan Stone, all of Vermont, Linda Formica of Connecticut, and Rosalie Ladd of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois, or "Loe" as she was also known, was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Louis.
Lois loved to help people, and would put a smile on even a stranger's face, as she was a loving and giving soul.
She worked in the hospitality field for many years, including Wally's, where she received the Bartender of the Year Award, which she took great pride in. She also worked many years at the Fairbanks Inn.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019