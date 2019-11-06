|
|
DELAND - Lois Rae Kepner Rintz, 100, passed peacefully from this life into eternity Oct. 19, 2019. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
"Nana" or "Lois," as she was known to her family and friends, was born May 18, 1919, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.
Her early years were spent in and around Scottdale, Pennsylvania, where she met and married the love of her life, E.R. "Cy" Rintz, on Oct. 17, 1942.
The family moved to DeLand in 1961 with their two teenage children, becoming active in the community and joining numerous organizations, including the DeLand Country Club, the Stetson University Hatters Basketball Boosters and the Lake Beresford Yacht Club, among others.
Lois, a lifelong Methodist, attended First United Methodist Church of DeLand and Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand, where she was active in the mission of the United Methodist Women, before her failing health prevented her from participating.
Lois enjoyed playing golf, attending sporting events, and traveling with her husband. Other hobbies included playing bridge on a regular basis, and doing needlework and crocheting for friends and family members.
A fond family remembrance was her involvement with dear friends in the reputed "Stitch and Bitch" group.
Her happiest moments were time spent with her beloved family at holidays, special birthday remembrances and dinner parties.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, E.R. "Cy" Rintz; her parents, Charles Ray Kepner and Birdella Herwick Kepner; and two younger brothers, James Edgar Kepner and Thomas Kepner. Survivors include her son, Richard Thomas Rintz and his wife, Pamela Pierson Rintz, of DeLand; daughter Judith "Judy" Rintz Steenbeke of Winter Park; grandchildren Stephanie Stanaland Dunn and her husband, David Dunn of Chuluota, Ashleigh Stanaland Fortune of Winter Park, Sarah Kepner Rintz of DeLand, and Pierson Thomas Rintz and his wife, Nikki Flinn-Rintz of Portland, Oregon; five great-grandchildren, Anya Viola Raymond of DeLand, Riley and Blake Fortune of Winter Park, and Dalton and Dillon Dunn of Chuluota; sister-in-law Margie Kepner Koehler of Floresville, Texas; niece Lynn Koehler Lambeck of Floresville; and nephews Robert "Bob" Rintz of New Orleans, Greg Paules of Lutz, Stephen Koehler of Seguin, Texas, and Randy Koehler of Floresville.
Per her wishes, the family requests memorial donations be made to the DeLand Family YMCA, 761 E. International Speedway Blvd., DeLand, FL 32724. Lankford was in charge.
