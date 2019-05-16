|
|
Lora Lou Skenes Bond, 79, passed from this life to her heavenly reward May 13, 2019. The family is welcoming friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at her home.
Ms. Bond was born July 1, 1939, in Piqua, Ohio, and was a resident of DeLeon Springs at the time of her passing. Lora had a bustling social life, and loved to spend time with family and friends.
She loved all things fashion, the beach, Pepsi, FSU, and her afternoon Dunkin' Donuts coffee. She was never seen without a fun accessory and a fabulous outfit.
Lora is survived by her children, Lindy Ridenhour (Benny), Deborah Darden (Steve), Michelle Elkins (Doug), Robert Stiles III (Cathy), Vicki Clifton (Lonnie) and Jeff Bond; and many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death on Jan. 7, 2018, by her loving, devoted husband of 39 years, Hugh Bond, and stepson Mike Bond.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 16 to May 24, 2019