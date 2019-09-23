Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Deland
115 E Howry Ave
Deland, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
115 E. Howry Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Louise M. "Honey" Donnelly


1933 - 2019
Louise M. "Honey" Donnelly Obituary
DELAND - On Sept. 18, 2019, our beloved mother, Louise M. "Honey" Donnelly, joined her heavenly Father and the love of her life, Al Donnelly. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 E. Howry Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. A luncheon will follow in the church's activity center.
Honey was born March 7, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to William R. and Louise M. Donnelly.
She attended Brooklyn College in New York, before marrying and moving to Ormond Beach, where she and her husband raised their family.
Honey was a secretary for the Volusia County Public Works Department, before retiring in 1984.
During retirement, Honey and Al enjoyed traveling, bowling and each other's company on every winding road, no matter where it led, they were together.
They lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and many other places, including their favorite, Arkansas, eventually moving back to Volusia County to be near their daughters.
Honey was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Louise M. Donnelly, and her beloved husband, Alfred Donnelly Jr., after 43 years, 7 months and 17 days of a wonderful, fun-filled and adventurous, happy marriage.
Honey was very active with her church family at First United Methodist Church of DeLand.
When she wasn't shuffleboarding in DeLand or New Smyrna Beach, she was playing cards or volunteering at various fundraisers and church activities.
She constantly surprised her daughters with sweet notes and ideas to live each day to its fullest.
Honey is survived by her daughters, Mary Thomas (Gary) of Port Orange, and Katrina Osborn (Bill) of Spring Hill; sister Virginia Rubbo of Canfield, Ohio; grandchildren Austin Thomas of Atlanta, Jared Thomas (Lauren) of Port Orange, Amanda Osborn of Tampa, and Will Osborn of Spring Hill; her great-grandchild, Crew Thomas of Port Orange; and three nieces, Karen Schaub (Bill) of Georgia, and Virginia Eddy (Mark) and Cynthia Morrissey (Matt), all of Ohio.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7, 2019
