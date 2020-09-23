1/
Lucille "Cille" Landers
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
DELTONA - Lucille "Cille" Landers, 77, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at Halifax Health Hospital in Deltona. A celebration of her life will be 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, followed by a memorial and supper 6-10 p.m., with a karaoke celebration at DeBary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093, 351 S. Charles Richard Beall Blvd. This event is open to the public; no membership is required.
Cille was born March 11, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia, to parents Minnie Frances Oesterreicher and Stephen Howard Dieffenwierth.
She retired early from her career at Florida Power Corp. and embarked on an active social life. She loved attending the theater, concerts, social clubs, karaoke, and art and craft classes.
Cille also loved to travel, and cruised her way around the world.
She is survived by her son, Randall Landers of DeBary and his fiancee, Jennifer Rengel.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 10:00 PM
DeBary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 06:00 PM
DeBary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093
