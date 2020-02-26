|
|
DELAND - Marc Morris, 64, died Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at 21 Cunningham Road in DeBary, the home of a dear friend.
Mr. Morris was born Jan. 20, 1956, in Columbus, Georgia.
He was self-employed as a home remodeler, and was a professional ballroom instructor.
Marc is survived by stepmother Nell Morris; sisters Vickie Holmes and Lisa Buice; stepchildren Tiffany, Casey, Rusty and Buck; three nephews; three nieces; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins; and his dearest friends, Nadine Fountain, Maxine and Red Stebbins, June Gearhart and Joy Hirshbeel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Dallas Morris, Julia Morris Currenton, and Walter and Addie Rene Jones; and his parents, Leo Morris and Laverne Morris Pringle.
He was greatly loved, and will be missed by all.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 26 to Mar. 11, 2020