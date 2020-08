Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcie Lynn Newton, 59, died July 31, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand. Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City. Face masks are required.

Marcie was a skilled and devoted nurse.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store