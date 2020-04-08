Home

Margaret Huegele


1932 - 2020
Margaret Huegele Obituary
Margaret Stewart Kraeger Mcguire Huegele, 88, died March 29, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson's. She was cremated. There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand at a later date.
Mrs. Huegele was born March 1, 1932, in Southampton, Long Island, New York.
Margaret taught school at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand for many years.
After retiring, she loved traveling in the RV with her husband, Frank, square-dancing, golf and cribbage.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Kraeger and Frank Huegele; her parents, Ruth and Charles Stewart; and her sisters Joyce and Rosemary.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen, Douglas and Brenda; her siblings James and Karen; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020
