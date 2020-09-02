1/1
Margaret L. Fouts
Margaret L. Fouts, 74, beloved mother and friend, passed away suddenly Aug. 23, 2020, in her home, which she shared with her devoted son, Jimmy, and daughter-in-law, Christine. She was surrounded by family.
Born and raised in Beardstown, Illinois, Margaret was the daughter of Evan C. Hunter and Rebecca L. Hunter.
She had one sister, Tammy Hunter Blanchard, who preceded her in death, as did her husband, Andrew J. Fouts.
Margaret was a devout Christian.
She was lovingly referred to as "The Pie Lady" for her love of baking pies.
Margaret is survived by her only son, Jimmy M. Fouts and daughter-in-law, Christine M. Fouts; one granddaughter, Stephanie Fouts; and two great-grandsons, Julian and JR Ortiz.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 2 to Sep. 17, 2020.
