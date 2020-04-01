Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Margaret Peggy (Colgan) Stevens


1920 - 2020
Margaret Peggy (Colgan) Stevens Obituary
DELAND - Margaret "Peggy" Colgan Stevens, 99, died March 30, 2020. Due to the present world situation, Peggy's memorial service will be delayed. We hope to celebrate her life on her 100th birthday in June.
Mrs. Stevens was born June 22, 1920, in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Peggy lived life to the fullest, treasuring her family and friends.
She grew up in Linden, New Jersey, and married Max R. Stevens on Sept. 27, 1941, in Columbus, Georgia.
When Max returned from serving in the Pacific Theater in 1946, the couple moved to Miami to raise their growing family.
In 1959, they moved to Pembroke Pines, where Peggy was a familiar figure driving around in her Morris Minor as an Avon Lady.
Ardent travelers, the couple missed only two continents, Antarctica and South America.
In 1973, Peggy and Max retired to DeLand, bought a motorhome, and traveled extensively through the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The couple were married for 60 years, when Max died in 2001.
Peggy was active in her church, St. Peter Catholic Church, and had many friends and family far and wide.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Barry) Schulman, Diane (Dan) Mulberger and Barbara (Jerry) Heizmann; son Richard (Liz Falvey) Stevens; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please support VITAS Hospice at vitascommunityconnection.org. Lohman DeLand is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020
