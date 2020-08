Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Marian Isabel "GGma" Laisy Hammett, 105, died Aug. 19, 2020. There was a private graveside service Monday, Aug. 24.

No matter the circumstances or obstacles, Marian remained loving, resilient and positive, and found creative solutions.

Her family will miss the twinkle in her eye, as she'd wink and crinkle up her nose while shrugging her shoulders, with her signature almost-mischievous charm.



