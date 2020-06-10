ORANGE CITY - Marianne Moos Prock, 81, formerly of Bemidji, Minnesota, passed away May 14, 2020, surrounded by her children at her son Michael's home. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer at Grace Baptist Church in Deltona, with interment at Florida National Cemetery with Lloyd.

Mrs. Prock was born Aug. 2, 1938.

She was married to Kenneth Fairchild 1956-77.

Mrs. Prock worked as a school cook at Sandy's Restaurant in the mall, Colonial Kitchen, and at Horace May Elementary until she retired and moved to Florida.

She loved to play golf and cards, and to bowl.

Marianne loved to be with her children, and enjoyed doing day care while they grew up.

She married Lloyd Prock on Dec. 17, 1985, in Winter Springs.

Marianne and Lloyd were very active in their home church, Grace Baptist Church in Deltona, where Marianne really enjoyed spreading the Gospel to those in the area.

Marianne and Lloyd loved to travel to visit all their kids.

The couple were avid fishermen, and enjoyed it when they could fish on their travels.

They also enjoyed playing dominoes, spinners and other board games with their friends.

Marianne loved their kids and enjoyed every moment she could spend with her grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.

She is survived by her brothers Francis (Lucy) Moos and James (Phyllis) Moos; sister Victoria (George) Bittman; children Michael (Linda) Fairchild of Otsego, Minnesota, Mary Fairchild/Peterson/Cole/Noreen, and Mark (Julie), all of Bemidji, Doug (Deb) Prock of Deltona, Cassaundra (Randy) Krehbeil of Westminster, Colorado, and Brenda Kamstra of Attica, Kansas; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Barbara Moos; spouse Lloyd Prock; and siblings Eleanor (Howard) Gensler, Evelyn (Andy) Walseth, Joseph (Barbara) Moos, Elizabeth (Jake) Zimmerman, Lorna (Laurence) Eischens, Margaret (Virgil) Massie, and Kathleen (Karl) Edelman.

The Cremation Society of Minnesota is in charge.



