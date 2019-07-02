GLENWOOD - Marie Antoinette "Toni" Henshaw, 73, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, with a funeral service following 10-11 a.m. at LifePoint Community Church in DeLand. A committal service for family and close friends will be at 11 a.m. that day at Glenwood Cemetery. Lunch for everyone will follow at the church.

Mrs. Henshaw is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Nelson Henshaw Sr.; her brother, Joseph N. Harris (Rusty) of Merritt Island; daughter Julie Canada (Van) of DeLand; son Ralph N. Henshaw Jr. (Wendy) of DeLeon Springs; grandchildren Jason, Ralph III, Michelle, Megan, Tara, Jennifer, Adam, Matt, Meagan and Katie; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She had a large extended family and loved each of them; family was the most important thing to her.

Toni was a successful business owner and Realtor in DeLand.

She was an active member of her church, LifePoint Community Church in DeLand.

Her interests and hobbies included traveling, genealogy, playing cards and Scrabble.

Toni had numerous friends whom she loved and appreciated.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 2 to July 14, 2019