DELAND - Marilyn Marie McGhee, 77, died Aug. 13, 2020, at her daughter's home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.

Marilyn came to DeLand in the early 1960s from Cisco, Georgia.

She and her husband were the owners of McGhee Chainsaw in DeLand.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



