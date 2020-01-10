|
DELAND - Marion "Taffy" Branham, 96, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at AdventHeath DeLand. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand.
Mrs. Branham was born Sept. 12, 1923, in New York City. She came to Florida in 1946 as a stewardess for National Airlines, based in Miami.
Taffy met and married her husband in Miami and had two sons, Richard Jr. and Greg.
The family also lived in Orlando and Palm Beach.
Taffy's hobbies included golf, oil-painting and flower-arranging, and she enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and volunteer work.
She was a member of the DeLand Garden Club, and was a past president. She was also a member of the DeLand Country Club, the Museum of Florida Art and the Museum Guild.
Taffy studied painting and sculpture at the Loch Haven Museum of Art in Orlando, and continued her studies, when she retired to Mexico, for six years at Instituto Allende in San Miguel de Allende. She studied stained glass at Bellas Artes with her mentor, Katie Ingraham, the art critic for The Mexico City News, who arranged several one-person exhibitions for her in Ajijic and Chapala.
Taffy was honored by the Guadalajara Museum of Art as one of the six-best American painters in Mexico at that time.
She returned to Florida in 1980, and settled in DeLand.
Taffy was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her two sons.
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 10 to Jan. 25, 2020