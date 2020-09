Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTONA - Marion F. Martin, 86, died Sept. 7, 2020, at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Orange City.

Born Sept. 29, 1933, in Hermon, Maine, Marion served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a telemarketer for Sears.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



